KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Trading Up 4.2%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.24. 366,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 462,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KULR. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in KULR Technology Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KULR Technology Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KULR Technology Group by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in KULR Technology Group by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 307,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 275,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

