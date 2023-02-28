Landsea Homes (LSEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $264.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Landsea Homes from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

