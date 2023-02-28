LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Cut to $13.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.
LegalZoom.com Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of LZ stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.74.
About LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
