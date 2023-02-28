LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Cut to $13.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 212,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36,228 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

