Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Shares Up 303.6%

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP – Get Rating) shares rose 303.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 0.44 and last traded at 0.44. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.11.

Legion Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.40.

About Legion Capital

(Get Rating)

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legion Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legion Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.