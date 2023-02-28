LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Microsoft by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

MSFT opened at $250.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

