Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $133.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $148.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average is $87.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

