Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,936 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 140.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

