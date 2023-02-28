Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,682 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 360,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

