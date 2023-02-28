Liberty Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,059 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 134% compared to the average daily volume of 2,166 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,394 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Liberty Global by 33.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in Liberty Global by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,469,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,973,000 after buying an additional 389,437 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $14,950,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

