Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) Head to Head Comparison

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and Avalon GloboCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -27.93% -27.37% Avalon GloboCare -955.48% -460.58% -97.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightbridge and Avalon GloboCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A N/A -$7.84 million ($1.31) -3.24 Avalon GloboCare $1.39 million 17.52 -$9.09 million ($1.30) -1.87

Volatility & Risk

Lightbridge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalon GloboCare. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalon GloboCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lightbridge has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Lightbridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lightbridge and Avalon GloboCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Lightbridge beats Avalon GloboCare on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

