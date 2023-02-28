Linde (NYSE:LIN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $380.00. The stock traded as high as $348.32 and last traded at $346.56, with a volume of 1264395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $347.66.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.07. The company has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

