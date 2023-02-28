Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,903 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 107,002 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,686,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $8,669,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 787,527 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 581,583 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Lyft Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

Shares of LYFT opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

