MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 1180271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 245,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 83,668 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 64,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.65.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 188.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

