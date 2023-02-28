MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $97.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTZ. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.90.
MasTec Trading Down 0.5 %
MasTec stock opened at $96.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 230.17 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $100.44.
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
