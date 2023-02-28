MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $97.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTZ. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.90.

MasTec Trading Down 0.5 %

MasTec stock opened at $96.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 230.17 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $100.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in MasTec by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 78,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MasTec by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.