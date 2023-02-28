MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $97.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTZ. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.90.

MasTec stock opened at $96.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 230.17 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $100.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in MasTec by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 78,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MasTec by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

