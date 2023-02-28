Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 173.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 74.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Mattel by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. Mattel’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.