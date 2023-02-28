Maxi Investments CY Ltd Acquires 26,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.3% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 64.1% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $250.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.49. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

