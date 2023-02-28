MayTech Global Investments LLC Has $23.30 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 8.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $960.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
