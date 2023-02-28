MayTech Global Investments LLC Has $23.30 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 8.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $960.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

