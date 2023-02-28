MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 110,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 196,254 shares.The stock last traded at $15.95 and had previously closed at $16.23.

MAX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at MediaAlpha

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $482,265.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,284,247.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,100 shares of company stock worth $1,320,394. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Trading Down 5.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 825.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 548.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $959.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

