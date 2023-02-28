Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Holdings Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,647,000 after buying an additional 232,211 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,592,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,583,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,232,000 after purchasing an additional 88,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

