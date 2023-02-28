MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,011 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.42. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

