MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Arcosa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa stock opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

