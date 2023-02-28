MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 2,123 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

NYSE:HGV opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.04. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Further Reading

