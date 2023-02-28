MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 57,391 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 1,020.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 22.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MP opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

