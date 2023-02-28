MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in California Resources by 61.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 157,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 59,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of California Resources by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,263,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150,793 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in California Resources by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in California Resources by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get California Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

California Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.65 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.