MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 331.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Carter’s by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CRI. Wedbush cut Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 47.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $1,903,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,515,951.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $1,903,753.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,515,951.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,525 shares of company stock worth $2,503,573 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also

