MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,162,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,136,000 after buying an additional 393,392 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,247,000 after purchasing an additional 841,395 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,129,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,476,000 after purchasing an additional 73,658 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,180,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,934,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 15.7% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,072,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.