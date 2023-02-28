MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 1,468.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $30,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,882.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $89,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of JBT stock opened at $110.58 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $126.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

