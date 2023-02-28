MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. FMR LLC increased its position in APi Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,456,000 after buying an additional 1,912,866 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,103,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,405 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 746,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in APi Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 454,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

APi Group Price Performance

APi Group Profile

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.08.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

