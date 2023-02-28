MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $428,470,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 44.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,330,000 after buying an additional 959,297 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after acquiring an additional 619,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,288,000 after acquiring an additional 242,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Oppenheimer raised Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 19,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,484,561.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.00 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $166.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

