MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 401,901 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at about $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Sprout Social Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

