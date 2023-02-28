MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Rambus by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of RMBS opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

