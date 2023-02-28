MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 135.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after buying an additional 751,553 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in California Water Service Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 776,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,132,000 after buying an additional 163,725 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 828.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 129,191 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6,846.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 124,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of CWT stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

