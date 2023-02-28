MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diodes by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Diodes by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Diodes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after buying an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,832,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,832,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $35,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,957 shares of company stock worth $8,088,725. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

