MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $857,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Compass Point cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

