MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,771,000 after purchasing an additional 157,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,331,000 after buying an additional 493,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after buying an additional 667,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,951,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,571,000 after acquiring an additional 120,823 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $62,383,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $194.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

