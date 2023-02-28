MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after buying an additional 674,516 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SL Green Realty by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after buying an additional 204,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -218.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

