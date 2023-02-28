MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marqeta by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $137,389,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 2.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,774,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,164,000 after acquiring an additional 186,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,632 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.01.

MQ opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

