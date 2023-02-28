MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

SEA stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

