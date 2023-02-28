MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kemper by 12.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Kemper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Kemper by 113.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kemper by 16.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $68.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -26.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Raymond James upgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

