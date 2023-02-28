MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,940,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Atkore by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199,698 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,592,000 after purchasing an additional 186,123 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,305,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after purchasing an additional 165,933 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atkore by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after buying an additional 136,743 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atkore Price Performance

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $207,368.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,402 shares of company stock valued at $5,073,857. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $145.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.38. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $153.55.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Articles

