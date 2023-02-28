MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,888,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,175,000 after purchasing an additional 296,336 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,874,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,255,000 after purchasing an additional 691,059 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PECO. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

