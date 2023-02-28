MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $6,775,133. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $227.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.48. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 6.46%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

