MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of IPGP stock opened at $123.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $136.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IPG Photonics Profile
IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.