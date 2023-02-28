MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $123.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $136.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG Photonics Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

