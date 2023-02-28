MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of MGY stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.