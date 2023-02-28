MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 32.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $382,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,679,649.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $382,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,679,649.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,394. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BOX opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.18, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.05. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

