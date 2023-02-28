MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE BNL opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.78%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

