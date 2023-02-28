MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

