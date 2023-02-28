MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of PPBI opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.