MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

