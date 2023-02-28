MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alarm.com by 55.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.